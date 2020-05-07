Hey Parents, Let George Strait Take Care of Storytime Tonight

Gather around and watch the country crooner read Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner by Gareth Edwards.

You can take bedtime off tonight, parents… the King of Country has this one handled.

As part of Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife Cecilia’s new virtual storytime series, “Stars of Texas Storytime,” music icon George Strait took to Facebook Live on Tuesday to read to Never Ask a Dinosaur to Dinner by Gareth Edwards.

The charming children’s tale warns against the hilarious perils of dining with a dinosaur, from using a tiger as a towel to sharing a toothbrush with a shark. Clad in one of his signature cowboy hats, the 67-year-old grandfather brings the story to life while showing off the book’s colorful illustrations.

Stars of Texas Storytime—which launched in April to help share a little bit of joy amid the coronavirus pandemic—takes place live on Governor Abbott's Facebook page on Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 am CT.

In addition to Strait, NFL player Colt McCoy, jeweler Kendra Scott, and more have taken part in the literacy initiative.