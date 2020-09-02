Christmas Magic Is On Its Way! Can't-Miss Pop-Up Holiday Experience Heading to Gaylord Hotels Across America

Christmas pop-ups will feature immersive exhibits from The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, and Elf, at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, and more properties.

We'd like to interrupt your day's regularly scheduled programming for a moment, if we may, for some much-needed Christmas daydreaming. And thanks to Gaylord Hotels, our reverie just got so much better.

This fall, Gaylord Hotels has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a movie-themed Christmas experience at Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee, Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida, Gaylord Texan in Grapevine, Texas, and outside our neck of the woods, Gaylord Rockies in Aurora, Colroado.

Called “I Love Christmas Movies,” the pop-up extravaganza will feature completely immersive exhibits from Christmas movies including The Polar Express, A Christmas Story, Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and The Year Without A Santa Claus. In the experience, guests will get to tour 13 scenes from some of these movies most memorable moments, enhanced by film prop replicas, audio clips, and other captivating design elements. (Above, see the rendering of guests traveling with Buddy the Elf from Santa’s North Pole workshop to New York City; below, a rendering of guests taking a photo in front of the festively decorated Griswold’s house from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.)

Image zoom Gaylord Hotels

“More than ever this winter, friends and families will be seeking places they can go to experience the joy and magic of the holiday season together in a safe setting, and we are looking forward to providing an amazing selection of unique and memorable experiences for them at our (open) resorts in a safe and secure manner,” said Mike Stengel, Senior Vice President of Gaylord Hotels at Marriott International in a company press release (Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, is currently closed). The Christmas at Gaylord Hotels program, including the I Love Christmas Movies pop-up, are being developed in accordance with Marriott's "Commitment to Clean" program and with enhanced protocols and social-distancing measures. As the coronavirus pandemic situation evolves, programming will also operate in consideration with the latest local, state, and federal legislation.

WATCH: The Real Story Behind Christmas in July Started in North Carolina

Tickets to the I Love Christmas Movies pop-up go on sale to the general public on October 1, at Christmas.GaylordHotels.com, starting at about $21 for adults. Christmas programming at all three Southern resorts starts on November 13th of this year and concludes on January 3, 2021. Visit the website for more updates and hotels' programming lineups as they become available.

Image zoom Gaylord Palms in Kissimmee, Florida Gaylord Hotels