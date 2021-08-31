Saints Owner Gayle Benson's Donates $1 Million Toward Gulf Coast Renewal Fund Following Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida has been downgraded to a tropical storm, but much of the damage has already been done. Buildings, including what some refer to as the birthplace of jazz, were decimated by the powerful and dangerous winds, hundreds of thousands of people in New Orleans are without power, thousands more have been evacuated, and the threat of flooding remains. While the danger for the region is not completely over, the resilient Gulf Coast is starting to make its first steps towards assessing the damage and beginning the long process of rebuilding. Now, they are getting a helping hand from the New Orleans Saints.

The beloved NFL franchise has launched the Gulf Coast Renewal Fund spearheaded by team owner Gayle Benson's initial donation of $1 million to support Louisiana and the Gulf Coast as they rebuild from Ida's destruction.

"We have great faith in the resilience and strength of our community and look forward to doing everything in our power to help lead in the recovery," the team wrote in a statement. They added, "We greatly look forward to representing our city, state and region this season as we work together to restore our community."

The team also reported that their facilities, including the Caesars Superdome, sustained "only superficial damage" in the storm, so they are letting FEMA use some of their space as a staging area to help the government in their community assistance efforts. The football team also promised to do their best to beat the Green Bay Packers in their next game, to "unite and inspire people in our region". Geaux Saints, indeed!

