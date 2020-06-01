Watch This Video of a Mama Bear Nursing Her Cubs on the Side of the Road in Gatlinburg

Moms know how the world takes a backseat when their babies are hungry. And, as one furry mama recently demonstrated, that goes for black bears too.

Last week the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) took to Facebook with an incredible video (below) of a mama bear nursing her three hungry cubs on the side of the road near Gatlinburg.

“When you're on the road and the kids are hungry, you feed 'em!” the agency wrote alongside the short clip.

The wild video was taken by Gatlinburg resident Richard Watts in the Cobbly Nob area near Cocke County.

“This is a great example of a wild, un-habituated bear naturally feeding her young away from the heavily populated and more visited areas of Gatlinburg,” the TWRA post concludes.

Wildlife experts told WBIR that this is the time of year that bears are on the hunt for food, especially mama bears with their cubs.