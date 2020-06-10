Gatlinburg’s Dreamy New Treehouse Resort is Now Open!

After months of waiting, Gatlinburg’s new treehouse resort is finally open.

Nestled in the woods of the Great Smoky Mountains you’ll find Treehouse Grove at Norton Creek Resort, a one-of-a-kind vacation experience boasting eight unique treehouses designed by Pete Nelson, host of the Animal Planet series Treehouse Masters.

Image zoom Ayres Vacation Rentals

“It’s just so cool to kind of be standing here. When a year ago today, I would literally be in the middle of the woods. You know, the creek is here, but we would be walking around in nothing but trees,” Joseph Ayres, owner and developer at Norton Creek Resorts, told WKRN. “For Pete to have the vision and the layout, it was really fun to watch him measure all the different trees and do the whole sketch on site when he was here.”

WATCH: Gatlinburg Is Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary All Year Long

Ayres said the idea for a treehouse resort came to him about two years ago while talking with friends.

“Everybody loves Gatlinburg, and Pigeon Forge, and The Great Smoky Mountains, and we got to talking and said what’s missing? Everybody goes to a cabin, it’s fun, but then we thought treehouses,” Ayres recalled.

Each of the resort’s eight treehouses feature two bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchenette, and an assortment of charming design features—including Wi-Fi and air-conditioning. The resort also has picnic tables, grills, firepits, hammocks, and games, as well as easy access to nearby hiking trail. Prices will range from $279 to $449 per night depending on the season. Visit Treehouse-Grove.com for more information.