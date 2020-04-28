Join Gatlinburg SkyLift Park Tonight for a Virtual Nighttime SkyLift Ride and Illuminated SkyBridge Walk

You won’t want to miss this!

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is going virtual!

The Great Smoky Mountains landmark continues to find ways to delight visitors even while it’s closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tennessee park is offering fans a VIP nighttime tour of their two most famous attractions. All you need is a Facebook account and an internet connection.

Tonight (April 28th) at 8:30pm EST, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be going Live on Facebook for a nighttime SkyLift ride up the mountain as well as an illuminated walk in the dark on the SkyBridge, suspended 500 feet above Gatlinburg.

“Get ready for a Smoky Mountain virtual experience like no other,” the park wrote on Facebook.

For the unacquainted, this historic Gatlinburg SkyLift is a scenic chairlift ride that takes passengers 1,800-feet up to the top of Crockett Mountain for one-a-kind views of the Smokies. The SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, opened in spring 2019.

You better believe we’ll be tuning in!