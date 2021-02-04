Gatlinburg’s SkyBridge Transformed into “Tunnel of Love” for Valentine’s Day

Love is (150 feet) in the air in Gatlinburg, Tennessee!

For the second year in a row, the city's world-famous SkyBridge is celebrating Valentine's Day by transforming into a "Tunnel of Love."

The immersive experience begins on the SkyDeck, where lovebirds are greeted by a 30-foot tree decorated with twinkling lights synced to the sounds of classic Motown songs. From there, visitors are invited to stroll through the swoon-worthy tunnel of made from 18,000 red and white lights spanning the length of North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge.

If that doesn't get your Valentine's heart pumping, we don't know what will!

"Since the opening of the SkyBridge, we can't even begin to count the number of proposals we've seen along the bridge and atop Crockett Mountain," Gatlinburg SkyLift Park General Manager Randy Watson said in a news release. "That's why this event seems like a natural fit for us and a celebration of what we see here every day, and what better time than when everybody could use a little love?"

WATCH: Gatlinburg's Dreamy New Treehouse Resort is Now Open!

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park's "Love is in the Air" event runs every night during the month of February and is included as part of the regular ticket price.