Gatlinburg SkyBridge Going Green and Gold for St. Patrick's Day

By popular demand, Gatlinburg's world-famous SkyBridge is continuing its impressive run of holiday light displays with a brand-new look for St. Patrick's Day!

Gatlinburg is celebrating the luck of the Irish by transforming North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge into a vibrant, 300-foot tunnel of 18,000 glistening green lights.

For the rest of the month, SkyLift Park will also have a 30-foot rainbow tree of lights with a pot of gold beneath it, shining shamrocks hanging from the bridge, rainbow-colored fire in the fire pit on Fridays and Saturdays, and a whole lot more.

Image zoom Credit: Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

"The reception to these holiday light displays have been incredible," Randy Watson, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park general manager, said in a news release. "We've been quite lucky to have had so many come out and celebrate the holidays with us these past few months, so we're excited to pay a bit of that luck forward and join the City of Gatlinburg in the spirit of its new St. Patrick's Day Celebration."

For those unable to experience the magic in person, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will also be running a "Get Lucky" contest on social media with weekly giveaways all month long. Fans can check out the park on Instagram and Facebook to learn more.

Last but certainly not least, on March 19, SkyLift Park will be hosting a viewing party of the Gatlinburg Space Needle's St. Patrick's Day fireworks display from the SkyBridge. There are a limited number of tickets available for $39 a piece.