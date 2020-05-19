Gatlinburg’s SkyBridge Set to Reopen on Friday

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has officially moved up its opening date from the 29th to May 22nd—just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Good news for those who have been itching to get outside and enjoy Gatlinburg’s fresh air and stunning mountain views.

Following the state of Tennessee’s recent announcement that larger attractions will be allowed to open on the 22nd, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park has officially moved its opening date from the 29th to Friday, May 22nd—just in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

“Our top priority is to protect the health and safety of our guests, employees, and community, and we have made changes to our operations to support this goal and follow the Tennessee Pledge to reopen businesses responsibly,” the park wrote on its website.

As such, Gatlinburg SkyLift Park will be limiting the number of guests, cleaning surfaces periodically including ski lift chairs, and employees will be wearing face coverings. Guests are asked to maintain your distance, limit visits to one hour, and wear a face covering.

WATCH: Gatlinburg Is Celebrating Its 75th Anniversary All Year Long

The park’s main attractions include a scenic chairlift ride that takes passengers 1,800-feet up to the top of Crockett Mountain for one-a-kind views of the Smokies and the SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.