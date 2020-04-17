Former Member of the Oak Ridge Boys, Gary McSpadden Has Died
We are sad to report that former Oak Ridge Boy, Gary McSpadden died on April 15, after a battle with pancreatic cancer. McSpadden was 77 years old.
His wife, Carol took to Facebook to share his passing with their community at the church they led in Branson, Missouri, Faith and Wisdom Church.
She explained that they were in Tulsa, Oklahoma for treatment for Gary's cancer. "This has been a quick and difficult journey we have been on. We knew this week that God had a plan and his healing would be here on earth or in heaven," she said, and added that he passed peacefully, surrounded by family. Due to the coronavirus crisis, there will be a celebration of life planned at a later date.
McSpadden grew up in Lubbock, Texas and his musical career began in the 1960s with gospel music as he filled in for a member of the Statesmen Quartet. Next was the Oak Ridge Quartet, that soon thereafter became who we know now as the Oak Ridge Boys. McSpadden recorded 3 albums with the Oak Ridge Boys and the current members of the band, took to Twitter to mark the sad occasion.
After leaving the Oak Ridge Boys, McSpadden went on to join The Imperials, and later The Bill Gaither Trio, and he Gaither Vocal Band. Bill and Gloria Gaither took to their Facebook page to share memories of their dear friend.
In addition to being a member of these influential musical groups, Mcspadden was a songwriter who gave us many recognizable gospel tunes including "Jesus Lord To Me," and "No Other Name But Jesus." McSpadden also produced the Jubilee television series from Branson, as well as many other concerts and specials from the musical Missouri town.
Our deepest condolences to the McSpadden family.