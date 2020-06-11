Garth Brooks Is Hosting a One-Night Only Concert Event at 300 Drive-In Theaters in North America

With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to devastate our country, this summer is going to be a lot different than what we're used to doing during the season. But just because we've swapped block parties for our backyard video chats or Disney World for discovering a new favorite local hike, doesn't mean we can't have fun.

And with concert tours on hold, country icon Garth Brooks wants to do everything in his power to make sure we still have music in our ears and joy in our hearts. That's why Brooks and his team have launched an exciting experience, coming to 300 drive-in movie theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Saturday, June 27th, as the singer announced on Good Morning America earlier today.

"This one guy came to me and said, 'Hey, look, we can put 300 drive-in theaters together if you will create a concert solely for the drive-ins. We can have families jump in the car, come out on Saturday night," said Brooks. They're going to run it just like a regular concert, but this is going to be all over North America, one-night only," he continued. "We are excited because this is a reason to get out of the house, but at the same time you get to follow all the [coronavirus-related] rules from every individual state and you get to have fun and stay within the guidelines of social distancing, but we're calling it 'social distancing partying.' This should be fun," he continues. To keep guests and employees safe during the show, social distancing measures will be in effect, such as keeping at least six-feet of distance between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by employees, limiting capacity in restrooms, and using contactless payment and ticketing systems.

Tickets will cost $100 a car or truck for as many people as there are legal seat belts within and since drive-in theater capacity is limited, you should expect tickets to go quickly. Tickets will go on sale at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks on Friday, June 19th at 12 p.m. ET. For more information, visit the website of event host Encore Live here to learn more.

