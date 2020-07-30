Garth Brooks Reveals Youngest Daughter’s COVID-19 Diagnosis

"As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future, so you just watch over them.”

Country singer Garth Brooks revealed that his youngest daughter Allie tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

In a press conference Wednesday, Garth confirmed that Allie is the member of his team he and wife Trisha Yearwood were referring to when they announced a coronavirus case in their immediate circle, causing the couple to postpone their scheduled July 7 livestream "out of an abundance of caution."

While Allie, 24, hadn't been around Garth or Trisha, her husband Jonathan Roberts had. The two country stars reported feeling well but were unwilling to take any chances.

"Her husband works with us every day," Garth explained, "so that was the possible scare. Everybody went and got tested, and everybody tested negative, so we were back up and running pretty quick.”

Allie quarantined for 14 days after she tested positive. She was fortunate to have a mild case, and is fine now except for a sore throat, the father-of-three added.

"As a parent, nobody knows what COVID is going to do in the future, so you just watch over them. You pray a lot and hopefully she will come out of this thing with just that," Garth said. “As parents like you, like me, all you do is pray your knee bones off and hopefully following the guidelines so hopefully your family doesn’t have to experience this.”

Allie is the daughter of the two-time Grammy winner and his first wife Sandy. A singer herself, she performs professionally as Allie Colleen.