Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Performing at Grand Ole Opry This Weekend

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry with no one in the audience this weekend. This will be the eighth isolated performance held at the historic Nashville venue amid the coronavirus pandemic, as part of an effort to maintain the Opry’s 90-year streak of Saturday night performances.

The country couple’s pared-down, acoustic performance is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 2. It will be available to watch on Circle TV and will also live stream on Facebook.

According to WKRN, the night will be hosted by TV personality Bobby Bones, who will also perform. A small production team will reportedly manage the broadcast.

“I’m gonna do some of the greatest country music on the planet. I don’t even know if I’m gonna do any of mine!” Brooks joked in a Facebook post announcing the performance. “I’m sure there’s probably gonna be some [George] Jones, there’s gonna be some Randy Travis, some [George] Strait, some [Merle] Haggard … and then, you know, the Queen, she’s gonna sing some of the greatest stuff ever, and it could all be hers, too. This is gonna be a fun Saturday night. I’m honored.”

We can’t wait!