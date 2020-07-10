Funfetti Chocolate Cake and Cupcake Mix Has Officially Arrived

Chocolate. Colorful candy bits. Decadent icing. Our mouths are already starting to water just looking at the above photo.

Indeed, Funfetti fans can now rejoice thanks to Pillsbury Baking's latest launch, Funfetti Chocolate Cake and Cupcake Mix. We originally heard the news from lifestyle review site BestProducts.com, and were pleased to have the launch of the product confirmed by a company official. Just like the original vanilla mix with "Funfetti" sprinkled throughout, the chocolate version yields moist, delicious chocolate cake or cupcakes that will delight sweet tooths nationwide. Frosting-wise, you can't go wrong with Funfetti frosting, but we're all for getting creative in the kitchen and adding your own mix of sprinkles and flavorings to your favorite icing recipe or pre-made mix. Find Funfetti Chocolate Cake and Cupcake Mix at a retailer near you by searching here.

There's no denying that chocolate makes everything better, but when you're in the mood for blondies, Pillsbury Baking also has you covered with their recently launched Funfetti Blondie Mix (pictured below in all its color-flecked perfection). The new debut is currently available at Publix, Menards and Food Lion, with additional availability in September. The Blondie mix, which is composed of a vanilla base topped with colorful sprinkles, is a welcome addition to the Funfetti lineup, which includes favorites like Funfetti Pancake and Waffle Mix, Funfetti Strawberry Cake and Cupcake Mix, and other craveable products.

Pillsbury Baking

Of course, if you feel like combining the best of two worlds, you can't go wrong with our Brown Butter-Caramel Blondies Recipe, that are studded with bits of melted chocolate.

