5 Fun Ways to Reward Yourself After a Long Day at Home That Don't Involve Food or Booze

We're all looking for ways to stay grounded and feel connected to ourselves, our loved ones, and our passions amidst the coronavirus outbreak, but come day's end, that "quarantini" sure does tempt. Instead of reaching for the bottle or opening up the snack jar, try some of these excellent ideas to treat yourself instead. When the beautiful day arrives that we're free to return to a more normal routine, you may find some of these fun pastimes stick. All the better!

1. Take a yoga class.

Feel refreshed in body and spirit with a restorative yoga class to help quell anxiety, soothe muscles, and stretch out all the kinks. Looking to stream some amazing online classes? Try online classes from Memphis' Evergreen Yoga Center, virtual classes from Yo Yoga!, founded by South Carolina yogi Rebecca Weible, or Hot Yoga of East Nashville's online library.

2. Call a friend.

These days, everybody is all about video chats on platforms like Zoom or FaceTime. While we enjoy seeing our loved ones on screen, that format of conversing can get pretty draining—especially if you've been video conferencing for work or school all day long—and sometimes brushing your hair and putting on a fresh outfit can feel a tad daunting. Instead, opt for a good old-fashioned phone call. As a bonus, try gardening or cooking while you chat for added relaxation

3. Take an interesting class.

Right now, the internet abounds with many virtual lessons, from knitting to gardening. These days, we're enjoying the enlightening lessons on MasterClass, which broadcasts classes from luminaries like David Sedaris, Bobbi Brown, Judy Blume, Malcolm Gladwell, and Herbie Hancock, in their respective fields of expertise. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, they've started offering free, weekly livestreams on YouTube here from some of the best of the best across disciplines.

4. Virtually volunteer.

Giving back makes you feel good. Here are some ideas for virtual volunteer opportunities to get started. You may also want to Google local non-profits and see if they're offering any opportunities for community members to pitch in from home.

5. Browse for your dream house.

And we're talking $100 billion-million fantasy homes here. South Carolina lake house? West Virginia mountain getaway? The world is your real estate oyster. Browse sites like Zillow or Realtor.com, plug in a location and some (totally unrealistic) parameters and let the fun begin. How will we decide between this stately Franklin, Tennessee abode and this gorgeous Palm Beach getaway with the dreamiest pool?

Now it's your turn to tell us: What are your favorite ways to unwind after a long day from the comfort of your home amidst the coronavirus pandemic?