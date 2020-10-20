Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" Movie Marathon Begins November 1 and Lasts All Month—Here's the Full Lineup

With movies from Matilda to The Parent Trap, there's no shortage of amazing flicks.

By Perri Ormont Blumberg
October 20, 2020
It's safe to say we're all getting into the holiday spirit a bit earlier than usual to lift our spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest, and general malaise that has hung over this past year.

Hanging festive decorations in our home before Halloween even hits? Sure thing. Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas? You can bet we've been playing the Smoky Mountain Songbird's new album of holiday tunes around the clock. Knocking off our Christmas shopping? You had us at Amazon Prime Day.

Now, we're looking forward to getting our holiday movie fix starting on Sunday, November 1 thanks to the announcement of Freeform’s “Kickoff to Christmas” movie programming event going on all November long. If you're ready to tune into all the yuletide joy, grab a pen to mark your calendars and read on. With movies like Matilda, Frozen, The Parent Trap, Jingle All the Way 2, Love Actually, and Home Alone, there's something for everyone to enjoy—and to leave everyone feeling merry and bright.

Sunday, Nov. 1 

7:30 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 

10:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2 

12:05 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006) 

2:10 p.m. – The Game Plan 

4:50 p.m. – Matilda 

6:55 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated) 

9:25 p.m. – Coco (Disney-Pixar) 

11:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks 

Monday, Nov. 2 

12:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks 

2:05 p.m. – Matilda 

4:10 p.m. – The Hunger Games 

7:25 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 

Tuesday, Nov. 3 

11:00 a.m. – The Hunger Games 

2:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 

8:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 

12:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas 

Wednesday, Nov. 4 

10:30 a.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 

1:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 

4:00 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) 

6:30 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated) 

9:00 p.m. – Shrek 

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2 

Thursday, Nov. 5 

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons 

5:00 p.m. – Shrek 

7:00 p.m. – Hercules (Disney Animated) 

9:00 p.m. – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar) 

12:00 a.m. – Early Man 

Friday, Nov. 6 

10:30 a.m. – Boxtrolls 

12:30 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) 

2:30 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel 

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2 

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons 

Saturday, Nov. 7 

7:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls 

9:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) 

11:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel 

1:05 p.m. – Prancer Returns 

3:10 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 

5:15 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – Freeform Premiere 

7:20 p.m. – Minions – Freeform Premiere 

9:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 3 – Freeform Premiere 

11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 

Sunday, Nov. 8 

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones 

9:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns 

11:00 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 

1:05 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 

3:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 

4:50 p.m. – Minions 

6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 3 

9:00 p.m. – Zootopia (Disney Animated) 

11:30 p.m. – A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – Freeform Premiere 

Monday, Nov. 9 

12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride 

2:00 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) 

4:30 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action) 

7:00 p.m. – Tarzan (Disney Animated) 

9:00 p.m. – Shrek 

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride 

Tuesday, Nov. 10 

11:30 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 

2:05 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated) 

4:10 p.m. – Chicken Little (Disney Animated) 

6:15 p.m. – Shrek 

8:20 p.m. – Wonder 

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story 

Wednesday, Nov. 11 

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife 

1:00 p.m. – Wonder 

3:30 p.m. – A Cinderella Story 

5:30 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement 

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons 

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits 

Thursday, Nov. 12 

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006) 

3:30 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 

5:30 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964) 

8:30 p.m. – Christopher Robin (2018) – Freeform Premiere 

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop 

Friday, Nov. 13 

1:30 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2 

3:30 p.m. – The Goonies 

6:00 p.m. – The Parent Trap (1998) 

9:00 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets Freeform Premiere 

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons 

Saturday, Nov. 14 

7:00 a.m. – The Goonies 

9:35 a.m. – The Simpsons 

12:35 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) 

2:40 p.m. – Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated) 

4:40 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets 

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone 

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 

11:55 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday 

Sunday, Nov. 15 

7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006) 

9:05 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve 

11:10 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday 

1:15 p.m. – The Hunger Games 

4:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 

8:05 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 

10:45 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 

Monday, Nov. 16 

11:30 a.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire 

3:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 

8:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect 

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones 

Tuesday, Nov. 17 

10:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs 

12:30 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife 

3:00 p.m. – The Intern 

5:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect 

8:00 p.m. – Love Actually 

12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday 

Wednesday, Nov. 18 

11:30 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday 

1:30 p.m. – The Intern 

4:00 p.m. – Love Actually 

7:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006) 

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) 

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story 

Thursday, Nov. 19 

12:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop 

2:00 p.m. – A Cinderella Story 

4:00 p.m. – The Princess Bride 

6:30 p.m. – Matilda 

8:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994) 

12:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – Freeform Premiere 

Friday, Nov. 20 

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns 

12:35 p.m. – Matilda 

2:40 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 

4:45 p.m. – Hercules (Disney Animated) 

6:50 p.m. – Minions 

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 3 

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons 

Saturday, Nov. 21 

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns 

9:10 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown 

10:45 a.m. – The Simpsons 

12:15 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 

2:20 p.m. – Bolt (Disney Animated) 

4:30 p.m. – Minions 

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me 3 

8:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 

11:25 p.m. – Shrek 

1:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless 

Sunday, Nov. 22 

7:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown 

8:30 a.m. – The Simpsons 

10:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) 

12:00 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel 

2:00 p.m. – Shrek 

4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone 

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 

11:55 p.m. – Black Nativity Freeform Premiere 

Monday, Nov. 23 

11:00 a.m. – E.T. the Extra Terrestial 

1:40 p.m. – The Princess Bride  

4:10 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement 

6:50 p.m. – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar) 

8:55 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets 

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons 

Tuesday, Nov. 24 

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 

12:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006) 

2:00 p.m. – The Goonies 

4:30 p.m. – The Game Plan 

7:00 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets 

9:00 p.m. – Shrek 

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns 

Wednesday, Nov. 25 

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns 

12:30 p.m. – The Goonies 

3:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks 

5:00 p.m. – Penguins of MadagascarFreeform Premiere 

7:00 p.m. – Shrek 

9:00 p.m. – Tangled (Disney Animated) 

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop 

Thursday, Nov. 26 

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks 

10:30 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown 

12:00 p.m. – Penguins of Madagascar 

2:00 p.m. – Pocahontas (Disney Animated) 

4:00 p.m. – The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated) 

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 

12:00 a.m. – Matilda 

Friday, Nov. 27 

10:30 a.m. – Matilda 

12:30 p.m. – Jingle All The Way 2 

2:30 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated) 

4:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 

6:00 p.m. – Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar) 

8:30 p.m. – Zootopia (Disney Animated) 

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons 

Saturday, Nov. 28 

7:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007) 

9:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel 

11:05 a.m. – The Simpsons 

11:35 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006) 

1:40 p.m. – The Parent Trap (1998) 

4:50 p.m. – Cinderella (2015) (Live Action) 

7:20 p.m. – Moana (Disney Animated) 

9:50 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated) 

11:55 p.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Freeform Premiere 

Sunday, Nov. 29 

7:00 a.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms 

9:10 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks 

11:20 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 

1:25 p.m. – Matilda 

3:30 p.m. – Cinderella (2015) (Live Action) 

6:00 p.m. – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar) 

8:40 p.m. – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar) – Freeform Premiere 

11:20 p.m. – The Goonies 

Monday, Nov. 30 

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks 

10:30 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 

12:30 p.m. – A Cinderella Story 

2:35 p.m. – The Goonies 

5:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 

6:50 p.m. – Up (Disney-Pixar) 

8:55 p.m. – Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated) 

12:00 a.m. – Snow 

Well, we guess it's official: Starting November 1, it looks like we'll be on our couch for pretty much the entire month. Good thing we bought those extra pajama pants on Prime Day.

