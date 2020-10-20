With movies from Matilda to The Parent Trap, there's no shortage of amazing flicks.

Freeform's "Kickoff to Christmas" Movie Marathon Begins November 1 and Lasts All Month—Here's the Full Lineup

It's safe to say we're all getting into the holiday spirit a bit earlier than usual to lift our spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest, and general malaise that has hung over this past year.

Hanging festive decorations in our home before Halloween even hits? Sure thing. Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas? You can bet we've been playing the Smoky Mountain Songbird's new album of holiday tunes around the clock. Knocking off our Christmas shopping? You had us at Amazon Prime Day.

Now, we're looking forward to getting our holiday movie fix starting on Sunday, November 1 thanks to the announcement of Freeform’s “Kickoff to Christmas” movie programming event going on all November long. If you're ready to tune into all the yuletide joy, grab a pen to mark your calendars and read on. With movies like Matilda, Frozen, The Parent Trap, Jingle All the Way 2, Love Actually, and Home Alone, there's something for everyone to enjoy—and to leave everyone feeling merry and bright.

Sunday, Nov. 1

7:30 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

10:05 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

12:05 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:10 p.m. – The Game Plan

4:50 p.m. – Matilda

6:55 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. – Coco (Disney-Pixar)

11:55 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

Monday, Nov. 2

12:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

2:05 p.m. – Matilda

4:10 p.m. – The Hunger Games

7:25 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

Tuesday, Nov. 3

11:00 a.m. – The Hunger Games

2:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

8:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

12:00 a.m. – Stealing Christmas

Wednesday, Nov. 4

10:30 a.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

1:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

4:00 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

6:30 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – Shrek

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

Thursday, Nov. 5

10:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

5:00 p.m. – Shrek

7:00 p.m. – Hercules (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. – Early Man

Friday, Nov. 6

10:30 a.m. – Boxtrolls

12:30 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

2:30 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

4:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

9:00 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Saturday, Nov. 7

7:00 a.m. – Boxtrolls

9:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

11:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

1:05 p.m. – Prancer Returns

3:10 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

5:15 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – Freeform Premiere

7:20 p.m. – Minions – Freeform Premiere

9:25 p.m. – Despicable Me 3 – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

Sunday, Nov. 8

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

9:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

11:00 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:05 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

3:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50 p.m. – Minions

6:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 3

9:00 p.m. – Zootopia (Disney Animated)

11:30 p.m. – A Wrinkle in Time (2018) – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Nov. 9

12:00 p.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

2:00 p.m. – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

4:30 p.m. – Alice in Wonderland (2010) (Live Action)

7:00 p.m. – Tarzan (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. – Shrek

12:00 a.m. – Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tuesday, Nov. 10

11:30 a.m. – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

2:05 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:10 p.m. – Chicken Little (Disney Animated)

6:15 p.m. – Shrek

8:20 p.m. – Wonder

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story

Wednesday, Nov. 11

10:30 a.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

1:00 p.m. – Wonder

3:30 p.m. – A Cinderella Story

5:30 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

8:00 p.m. – The Simpsons

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits

Thursday, Nov. 12

1:30 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

3:30 p.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

5:30 p.m. – Mary Poppins (1964)

8:30 p.m. – Christopher Robin (2018) – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

Friday, Nov. 13

1:30 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs 2

3:30 p.m. – The Goonies

6:00 p.m. – The Parent Trap (1998)

9:00 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Saturday, Nov. 14

7:00 a.m. – The Goonies

9:35 a.m. – The Simpsons

12:35 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

2:40 p.m. – Lilo & Stitch (Disney Animated)

4:40 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – The Perfect Holiday

Sunday, Nov. 15

7:00 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:05 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

11:10 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:15 p.m. – The Hunger Games

4:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

8:05 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

10:45 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

Monday, Nov. 16

11:30 a.m. – The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

3:00 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1

5:30 p.m. – The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2

8:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

12:00 a.m. – The Mistle-tones

Tuesday, Nov. 17

10:30 a.m. – Holiday in Handcuffs

12:30 p.m. – The Preacher’s Wife

3:00 p.m. – The Intern

5:30 p.m. – Pitch Perfect

8:00 p.m. – Love Actually

12:00 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

Wednesday, Nov. 18

11:30 a.m. – The Perfect Holiday

1:30 p.m. – The Intern

4:00 p.m. – Love Actually

7:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

9:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

12:00 a.m. – A Cinderella Story

Thursday, Nov. 19

12:00 p.m. – Turkey Drop

2:00 p.m. – A Cinderella Story

4:00 p.m. – The Princess Bride

6:30 p.m. – Matilda

8:30 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:00 a.m. – It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie – Freeform Premiere

Friday, Nov. 20

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:35 p.m. – Matilda

2:40 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

4:45 p.m. – Hercules (Disney Animated)

6:50 p.m. – Minions

8:55 p.m. – Despicable Me 3

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Saturday, Nov. 21

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

9:10 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

10:45 a.m. – The Simpsons

12:15 p.m. – Cloudy with A Chance of Meatballs

2:20 p.m. – Bolt (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. – Minions

6:40 p.m. – Despicable Me 3

8:45 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:25 p.m. – Shrek

1:30 a.m. – Scared Shrekless

Sunday, Nov. 22

7:00 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

8:30 a.m. – The Simpsons

10:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

12:00 p.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

2:00 p.m. – Shrek

4:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. – Home Alone

9:15 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. – Black Nativity – Freeform Premiere

Monday, Nov. 23

11:00 a.m. – E.T. the Extra Terrestial

1:40 p.m. – The Princess Bride

4:10 p.m. – The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

6:50 p.m. – Inside Out (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Tuesday, Nov. 24

11:00 a.m. – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

12:00 p.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

2:00 p.m. – The Goonies

4:30 p.m. – The Game Plan

7:00 p.m. – The Secret Life of Pets

9:00 p.m. – Shrek

12:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

Wednesday, Nov. 25

10:30 a.m. – Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. – The Goonies

3:00 p.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

5:00 p.m. – Penguins of Madagascar – Freeform Premiere

7:00 p.m. – Shrek

9:00 p.m. – Tangled (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – Turkey Drop

Thursday, Nov. 26

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Bon Voyage Charlie Brown

12:00 p.m. – Penguins of Madagascar

2:00 p.m. – Pocahontas (Disney Animated)

4:00 p.m. – The Princess and the Frog (Disney Animated)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Matilda

Friday, Nov. 27

10:30 a.m. – Matilda

12:30 p.m. – Jingle All The Way 2

2:30 p.m. – The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) (Disney Animated)

4:30 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:00 p.m. – Ratatouille (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. – Zootopia (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – The Simpsons

Saturday, Nov. 28

7:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks (2007)

9:00 a.m. – Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

11:05 a.m. – The Simpsons

11:35 a.m. – Deck the Halls (2006)

1:40 p.m. – The Parent Trap (1998)

4:50 p.m. – Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)

7:20 p.m. – Moana (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. – Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Disney Animated)

11:55 p.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Nov. 29

7:00 a.m. – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

9:10 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

11:20 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

1:25 p.m. – Matilda

3:30 p.m. – Cinderella (2015) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:40 p.m. – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar) – Freeform Premiere

11:20 p.m. – The Goonies

Monday, Nov. 30

7:00 a.m. – Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. – Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

12:30 p.m. – A Cinderella Story

2:35 p.m. – The Goonies

5:10 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:50 p.m. – Up (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. – Wreck-It Ralph (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – Snow