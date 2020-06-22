Learn How To Get a Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Through the End of June

Though the pandemonium surrounding it has subsided, Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is just as delicious today as it was when it debuted last year.

If you haven’t experienced the fast-food sensation yet, we have news for you. From now (yes, now!) through June 30, the Louisiana-based chain is offering a free Classic Chicken Sandwich or Spicy Chicken Sandwich through its app and website.

OK, so it’s not technically free. To get your hands on a sandwich for zero dollars you have to be a first-time user of Popeyes online ordering and hit a $15 minimum. But, when you consider the fact that Popeyes also offers free delivery on orders of $15 or more, we’d say that adds up to a pretty sweet deal.

If chicken sandwiches aren’t your thing, you can also get free chicken tenders when you spend $10 in the app. Chicken for everyone!