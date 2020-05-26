Get 5 Days of Free Doughnuts with Krispy Kreme’s First-Ever National Doughnut Week

Krispy Kreme recognizes that we could all use a little extra joy in our lives right about now, which is why the doughnut giant is turning National Doughnut Day into National Doughnut Week (!). That’s right: customers have five days to enjoy a FREE doughnut of their choice—no purchase necessary—from June 1st through June 5th (A.K.A. National Doughnut Day).

“National Doughnut Day is one of our favorite holidays to celebrate, but with days starting to blur together, we want to make sure it’s easier than ever for fans to participate,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a news release. “That’s why, this year, we’re extending our beloved free doughnut tradition from one day to five days with the very first National Doughnut Week.”

During this supersized doughnut celebration, guests can visit participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops and drive-thrus to snag one free doughnut of their choice. Customers are invited to choose from any of Krispy Kreme’s flavors, including the iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut, and Krispy Kreme’s Original Filled Doughnut varieties, while supplies last.