Take a Virtual Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House in East Hollywood

Image zoom Photo by: Education Images/Citizens of the Planet/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

In recent weeks, so many of us have found new ways to entertain and enlighten ourselves as we stay safely at home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. We've taken virtual tours of Southern gardens, brushed up on cooking skills with online cooking classes, and we have even taken a trip to the Grand Canyon from our couch.

Now, off to East Hollywood we go to take a virtual tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Hollyhock House (hat tip to House Beautiful for the intel). Located in Los Angeles, California, the impressive home, built in 1917, sits on 36 acres of land on top of a hill. The home is the first structure that the famed architect built on the west coast.

Per the listing on the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation website, the complex is described as follows:

To take a whirl around the premises, visit hollyhockhousevirtual.org. From there, you can can click "views" in the upper right hand corner of the screen to scope out the west and east façades, entrance, foyer, dining room, living room, roof terrace, and more spaces throughout the property. Throughout the tour, you can click the "+" icon or "i" button in the upper left hand corner to learn more information about what you're seeing.

WATCH: You Can Help During the Coronavirus Crisis with These Virtual Volunteer Opportunities

Though the great tourist attractions of our country may be closed right now, it's a comfort to be able to take so many of them in from afar. What's your favorite virtual tour that you've taken?