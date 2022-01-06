Florida Veterans Rowing Across Atlantic Ocean to Fight Veteran Suicide, PTSD
“We hope our fundraising efforts and awareness will help some of those brave men and women who have fought so hard for this country.”
Four veterans from Fernandina Beach, Florida, are currently rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean to fight PTSD and veteran suicide. And they're doing it in a boat named "Courageous."
Each member of the group, called Foar From Home, represents a different branch of the military. Army veteran Billy Cimino, Air Force veteran Cameron Hansen, Marine Corps veteran Paul Lore, and Navy veteran A.M. 'Hupp' Huppman departed the Spanish island of La Gomera on December 12.
Christie Walsh-Myers, a member of Foar From Home's support team, told Southern Living that the men are now 25 days into their journey. They have approximately 1460 nautical miles left to row to before they reach their destination: Antigua. If all goes according to plan, they should arrive around January 28.
"We'll be doing almost 1.5 million strokes just to get across the ocean," Lore told First Coast News. "We'll be rowing two hours on, two hours off, two hours on, two hours off until we get to the other side."
The superhuman effort is part of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, a worldwide fundraiser known as "The World's Toughest Row."
Foar From Home is currently less than $3,000 away from reaching its $730,000 goal. The team plans to use the funds to build a mega-kennel for K9s for Warriors, a charity that pairs service dogs with veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma.
They are also competing for the Cross the Line Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that supports veterans from all branches of service by raising awareness of veteran-related issues and causes.
"As veterans, we know all too well how many service members often struggle with a variety of issues including cognitive mental health issues such as PTSD, reintegration into their communities or families, identity issues, thoughts of suicide or financial issues," Huppman told AARP. "We hope our fundraising efforts and awareness will help some of those brave men and women who have fought so hard for this country."
According to the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, an average of 20 veterans die from suicide per day.
"Veteran suicide, it's a serious problem in the United States," Foar told First Coast News. "I hope our row brings really national attention to this problem."
You can follow Foar From Home's journey and donate at foarfromhome.com. They will be accepting donations until March.