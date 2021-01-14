3 Things First-Time Home Buyers Should Know During the Pandemic

If there's ever been a time to realize how important your living environs are, it's now. And, well, with millions of people coming to that very realization at the same time that can mean buying your first home is extra tricky. The bad news: U.S. home prices reached a record high last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, per The Mortgage Reports. The good news: There are several simple steps you can take to make navigating the home buying process easier — and to make landing your dream home more likely. Below, Andy Taylor, GM of Credit Karma Home, weighs in with his top tips to consider if you're buying your first home.