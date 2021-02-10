Will Firefly Lane Return to Netflix for a Second Season?
Tully and Kate fans need to know!
Now that we've finished season one of Netflix's Firefly Lane, it may have just ousted Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River for a first place tie in our personal Netflix power rankings. Which means two things for us: First, we may or may not have already started rewatching the first season of the show and rejoicing in Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in all their actor-ly glory; Second, we're antsing for any and all updates on whether there will be a season two of the captivating best friends drama.
So with regard to that potential second season, what's the latest scoop you ask? Based on some sleuthing, it appears that the #1 in Netflix's weekly top 10 last week is yet to be renewed. As Good Housekeeping reports, "...Netflix hasn't officially picked up Firefly Lane for a second season. But if the buzz surrounding the show is any indicator, then it seems likely that the show will return for season 2." The article goes on to do a little case study of another one of our Netflix faves, with author Amanda Garrity explaining: "Take Sweet Magnolias, for example: The show, which tells a similar story of middle-age female friendship, was renewed for a second season just two months after it debuted. So, here's hoping that Firefly Lane follows in its footsteps!"
Of course, assuming the show is renewed for a second season, the Netflix premiere date could still be a long way's off, especially given how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted production schedules.
It's a good thing our movie club decided to switch gears to a series and discuss Firefly Lane this month. We've got so many thoughts on the last episode's cliffhanger and without an imminent second season, boy do we have to discuss some of our most compelling theories.