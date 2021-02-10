Will Firefly Lane Return to Netflix for a Second Season?

Now that we've finished season one of Netflix's Firefly Lane, it may have just ousted Sweet Magnolias and Virgin River for a first place tie in our personal Netflix power rankings. Which means two things for us: First, we may or may not have already started rewatching the first season of the show and rejoicing in Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in all their actor-ly glory; Second, we're antsing for any and all updates on whether there will be a season two of the captivating best friends drama.

So with regard to that potential second season, what's the latest scoop you ask? Based on some sleuthing, it appears that the #1 in Netflix's weekly top 10 last week is yet to be renewed. As Good Housekeeping reports, "...Netflix hasn't officially picked up Firefly Lane for a second season. But if the buzz surrounding the show is any indicator, then it seems likely that the show will return for season 2." The article goes on to do a little case study of another one of our Netflix faves, with author Amanda Garrity explaining: "Take Sweet Magnolias, for example: The show, which tells a similar story of middle-age female friendship, was renewed for a second season just two months after it debuted. So, here's hoping that Firefly Lane follows in its footsteps!"

Of course, assuming the show is renewed for a second season, the Netflix premiere date could still be a long way's off, especially given how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted production schedules.

