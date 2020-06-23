Use This Website to Find a Drive-In Movie Near You
Because there’s only so much “Netflix and chill” one can take.
Like so many other activities halted amid the coronavirus pandemic, going to the movies feels like a relic of the past.
More than three months into social distancing, drive-in movie theaters are seeing a surge in popularity, and it’s easy to see why. Drive-ins allow you to get out of the house and stay safe while enjoying a movie. Better yet, you don’t have to spend a fortune on snacks and soda.
According to the United Drive-in Theatre Owners Association, there are approximately 300 drive-in theaters still in operation in the U.S.— down from a high of more than 4,000 in 1958.
America’s remaining drive-in theaters have reported an increase of traffic, spurring hope that this old-fashioned form of entertainment becomes a big part of the future.
“I think people are looking for this sort of nostalgic connections and you can’t get more of a nostalgic connection than at the drive-in,” Dwight Grimm, who owns a drive-in theatre in Greenville, New York, told Fox News.
WATCH: Hey Y'all - Outdoor Movie Night
To find a drive-in near you, check out DriveInMovie.com, which lists drive-in movie locations in the United States, Australia, and Canada.
The site provides the location of each drive-in, as well as which ones are open and which ones are closed. Click on individual drive-in locations for pricing and social-distancing information. You can also find out whether outside food and drink is permitted.
Enjoy the show!