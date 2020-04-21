FedEx Driver Saves North Carolina Wedding with Last-Minute Ring Delivery
Everything was in place for Savannah Kulenic and Dylan Perkins' dream wedding in Hawaii, but, unfortunately, COVID-19 had other plans.
Even without a venue or a ring for Perkins, the North Carolina couple was determined to make their nuptials happen. So, they moved quickly to put together an intimate ceremony at a family member's beach house on Topsail Island.
On the day before the wedding they got some good news, reports WNCN. The company making Perkins' ring had reopened and agreed to overnight the ring to the couple via FedEx.
But there was just one problem: the ceremony was at 3 p.m. and the ring was expected to arrive by 4:30 p.m.
As members of the wedding party made their way to the beach for the ceremony, the couple's wedding photographer, Amy Shores of Seaside Topsail Photography, left a note on the front door for the FedEx driver.
"I put in capital letters, 'You have the ring,'" Shores told WNCN.
It wasn't until he read the note that FedEx driver Joe Engel realized the importance of what he was carrying. So, with box in hand he headed to the beach where the wedding had already begun. The moment Kulenic saw him, she took off running.
"She immediately turned and started running towards me. We kind of met down the beach, and I just handed it over to her and said, 'Congratulations,'" Engel told the local news station.
Shores managed to snap several photos of the happy handoff. "It was amazing!" Shores wrote alongside the photos on Facebook. "This should be a Fed Ex commercial."
"I've shot extravagant weddings with tons of people. This literally had five people, and it's probably the most special wedding I've ever photographed," Shores said. "It was just the most magical moment."
WATCH: Decades Later, Childhood Friends Tie the Knot in Drive-By Wedding
As for Engel, he's just glad everything worked out.
"I'm so happy that they had a great wedding, and I didn't ruin it by being the last-minute ring bearer," he said.