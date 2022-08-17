The Farmer's Almanac Predicts a Particularly Cold and Wet January for the South

It has been an incredibly, and at times unbearably hot summer. Records for hottest temperature have been broken in several states this year. So, it may be hard to envision it now, but yes, in fact, winter is coming. The Farmer's Almanac has just released its findings for their extended winter forecast for 2022-2023, and despite the scorcher of a summer, parts of the country are in for a brutal winter.

The 204-year-old publication warns its readers to be ready to "shake, shiver, and shovel," this winter. They also predict there will be record-breaking low temperatures to bookend those hot temps we saw all summer. But what does it mean for our neck of the woods? While the general forecast calls for chilly weather to come in sooner, it looks like for much of the South, January is going to be the coldest month with the biggest risk of winter weather. The Almanac predicts "good potential for heavy snow that may reach as far south as Texas and Oklahoma, followed by a sweep of bitterly cold air." They also predict that the eastern half of the country will be faced with an active storm track from the western gulf coast up to the northeast, which includes Virginia and West Virginia. While much of the South will be below this storm system, it will still bring us frequent storms with cold rains, frigid temperatures, and a wintery mix of sleet, freezing rain, and ice. They even predict parts of the South may see snow come the start of the new year.

Cold Weather Ahead Road Warning Sign Credit: JamesBrey/Getty Images

After Texas endured a history-making freeze and their power grid failed last year, the people of the Lone Star state are paying close attention to what's coming this winter. The folks at Texas Monthly spoke to Peter Geiger, editor for The Farmer's Almanac for some more details. "There are at least four or five really cold snaps that we're expecting to see in Texas," Geiger told TM "Looks like there could be a shot of winter in November, toward the end of December, and then January looks like a fairly cold month in particular, with February decidedly colder."