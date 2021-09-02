"Season of Shivers": Old Farmer's Almanac Predicting Especially Long, Cold Winter

The trusted guide is forecasting "one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years."

The coming winter is looking like it could be a real doozy.

The 2022 edition of The Old Farmer's Almanac is predicting a winter so cold they're calling it a "season of shivers." In fact, the almanac's editor, Janice Stillman, said that it could even be "one of the longest and coldest that we've seen in years."

The newly released 2021-2022 winter forecast predicts above-average precipitation and below-average temperatures in New England, throughout the Ohio Valley, in northern portions of the Deep South, and even in southeast New Mexico.

Black Woman Dressed for Cold Winter Credit: PeopleImages/Getty Images

For better or for worse, The Old Farmer's Almanac has been dispensing weather forecasts—with 80% accuracy—for 230 years.

The almanac makes its long-range predictions using three scientific disciplines: solar science, climatology, and meteorology. "We predict weather trends and events by comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity," the book's website explains.