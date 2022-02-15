Farmer's Almanac Predicting Cooler-Than-Normal "Backwards Spring"
Mother Nature always finds a way to keep us on our toes, and this coming spring promises to be no exception.
According to the Farmers' Almanac's newest weather forecast, we're in store for "backward temperatures," or what some people call a "backward" or "reverse" spring this year.
"According to our long-range outlook, temperatures will be slow to warm," the Almanac explains. "In fact, around the time of the vernal equinox [Sunday, March 20] unseasonably cold temperatures may be gripping many parts of the country."
"As the season continues, an interesting dichotomy develops—the Northern states will see near-normal temperatures, while the Southern tier will experience somewhat cooler-than-normal conditions," the forecast continues. "Interestingly, we think the second half of May will be unseasonably cool across large parts of the nation. Many will likely refer to it as a 'backward spring.'"
Basically, don't put away your winter clothes just yet. The South is in for a few more months of cold weather.
WATCH: Do You Really Need to Drip Faucets When the Temperature Dips Below Freezing?
Farmer's Almanac also predicts a "wetter than normal" season over the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley, Midwest, and South-Central States.
Hang in there y'all!