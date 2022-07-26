Family Dollar Recalls Multiple Popular Products Including Children's Medicine and Toothpaste
If you've been shopping at the Family Dollar store recently, check your shelves because they are recalling hundreds of popular items, including Crest and Colgate toothpaste, Purell hand sanitizer, Dove deodorant, Listerine, and SoftSoap.
The variety store has issued a voluntary recall of some very popular products because the items were "stored outside of labeled temperature requirements," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stated. Those products were then " inadvertently shipped" to some stores from around May 1 through June 10, meaning customers could have picked them up anytime in June until July when the recall was issued.
The hundreds of items included in the recall include some favorite brands and trusted products that most folks would be thrilled to spot at a Family Dollar to pick up at a bargain price. It's a very long list of products that includes everything from infant Tylenol to Zyrtec for kids, Banana Boat and Coppertone sunscreen, Old Spice and Secret deodorants, Dawn dish soap, and so many more. Click here for a full list of the affected products and then, if you're a Family Dollar shopper, go check your shelves.
Luckily, Family Dollar said it has not received any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall. "Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product," the FDA said in the recall. "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. This recall does not apply to Delaware, Alaska, Hawaii as no Family Dollar stores in Delaware received any products subject to this recall and Family Dollar does not have any stores in Alaska or Hawaii."
Any questions can be directed to Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET.
If you do shop at Family Dollar and picked up one of these items and believe you had a reaction, contact the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
Hopefully this will all be sorted out soon and we can continue to enjoy bargain prices at Family Dollar.