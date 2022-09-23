Faith Hill To Receive Award From National Cowgirl Museum And Hall Of Fame

Country icon Faith Hill has been a lot of places. She has road-tripped across the country, toured the world, played the Grand Ole Opry, and graced the stages of the CMAs, ACMs, and Grammy Awards. Despite more than two decades in the country and pop music worlds, and more accolades than you can shake a Stetson at, there are still some places she's hasn't been yet. Now, she can cross one spot off the list: The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based museum has decided the prestigious Patsy Montana award will be given to Hil this year, Wide Open Country reports. Named after legendary country singer-songwriter and actress and the 1987 honoree, Patsy Montana, the award is only given to those in the entertainment field who "continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music, writing and theatre," according to the museum's website. Previous winners of the Patsy Montana award include Emmylou Harris, Nashville creator Callie Khouri, and Jessie the Cowgirl from Toy Story.

While Hill has been a fixture in the country music world for years now, it may have been her dazzling turn as Margaret Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, opposite her husband, Tim McGraw, that caught the attention of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The award will be presented on November 15 during the 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony at the Dickies Arena, where, according to Cowgirl Magazine, the Museum will also induct four real life cowgirls into the Hall of Fame, as well as honoring those who play them on TV.

Congratulations, Faith!