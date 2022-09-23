Faith Hill To Receive Award From National Cowgirl Museum And Hall Of Fame

The country star will be honored for her work portraying the life of a cowgirl in the Yellowstone prequel, 1883.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 23, 2022
Faith Hill
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff/Getty

Country icon Faith Hill has been a lot of places. She has road-tripped across the country, toured the world, played the Grand Ole Opry, and graced the stages of the CMAs, ACMs, and Grammy Awards. Despite more than two decades in the country and pop music worlds, and more accolades than you can shake a Stetson at, there are still some places she's hasn't been yet. Now, she can cross one spot off the list: The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based museum has decided the prestigious Patsy Montana award will be given to Hil this year, Wide Open Country reports. Named after legendary country singer-songwriter and actress and the 1987 honoree, Patsy Montana, the award is only given to those in the entertainment field who "continue to advance the tradition of the cowgirl in the areas of film, television, music, writing and theatre," according to the museum's website. Previous winners of the Patsy Montana award include Emmylou Harris, Nashville creator Callie Khouri, and Jessie the Cowgirl from Toy Story.

While Hill has been a fixture in the country music world for years now, it may have been her dazzling turn as Margaret Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, opposite her husband, Tim McGraw, that caught the attention of the Cowgirl Hall of Fame.

The award will be presented on November 15 during the 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony at the Dickies Arena, where, according to Cowgirl Magazine, the Museum will also induct four real life cowgirls into the Hall of Fame, as well as honoring those who play them on TV.

Congratulations, Faith!

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
1883 Paramount+
Exhibition Featuring Props and Costumes From '1883' Opens in Texas
75th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Texas High School Teacher Takes Home Tony Award for Excellence in Theater Education
Reba and her mother Jacqueline
Reba McEntire's Southern Accent
Vivian
Vintage Girl Names We're Bringing Back
50 Books from the Past 50 Years
Books from the Past 50 Years Everyone Should Read at Least Once
Jean Shepard
11 Female Country Icons Every Southerner Should Know
Otis Redding
Remembering Otis Redding: How His Family Keeps His Legacy Alive In Georgia and Beyond
Chapel of Ease
33 Hidden Gems Only Southerners Know About
Toomer's Drugs in Auburn, AL
The South's Best College Towns 2018
Make Pomanders
Deck the Halls with Orange-Clove Pomander Balls
Life's a Beach
40 Things Every Southerner Ought To Do!
Pizza Delicious in New Orleans, LA
The South's Best Pizza
Wilmington, NC
Top 20 Memorial Day Weekend Destinations in the South
The Peabody Memphis
The South's Best Historic Hotels 2020
US country music singer Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton Humbly Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Despite Initial Reluctance
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw
Spaghetti and Meatballs? For Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, It's Not Christmas Without It