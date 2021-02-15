Alabama Preschoolers Put on Mardi Gras Parade for Residents of Senior Home

Children at Stars Early Learning Academy in Fairhope, Alabama, treated their next-door neighbors to the cutest socially distanced Mardi Gras parade last week.

Led by a trumpeter, the pint-sized merrymakers circled the Country Place Senior Living Community.

In lieu of floats, the children pushed decorated strollers, Cozy Coupes, and even plastic shopping carts. They danced, cheered, and waved to the residents who watched through their open windows.

"Another big thank you to our neighbors, Stars Daycare for helping put together our social distanced Mardi Gras parade!" Country Place Senior Living Community wrote on Facebook alongside photos of the parade. "Between the festive live music and kids that are cuter than crawdads, our residents are truly in the Mardi Gras spirit! Laissez les bons temps rouler!"

WATCH: How To Make A Mardi Gras King Cake

According to WKRG News 5, the children have been parading for the residents as often as they can during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For Halloween, the kids dressed up and put on a show for the senior home.