Teen Covering George Strait's "You Look So Good in Love" Wins Blake Shelton Over on The Voice

Auditions for The Voice always have their fair share of country standouts. From yodeler Casi Joy taking on "Blue" by Bill Mack (most notably covered by LeAnn Rimes) to Sundance Head, the show's 11th season winner, performing Maren Morris' "My Church," it'd be a while if we were to tick off every country music performance that we've loved on the hit NBC series.

So instead, we'll just sit right here and be in awe of the round, rich timbre of 17-year-old Tennessean, Ethan Lively, auditioning recently with George Strait's 1983 single, "You Look So Good In Love." Off of Strait's album Right or Wrong, the tune tells quite the tale of heartache, and boy does Lively bring that to life.

"Oh, how you sparkle / And oh, how you shine / The flush on your cheeks / Is more than the wine," Lively croons on stage, as judges Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton happily lip-synch along. "And he must do something / That I didn't do / Whatever he's doing / It looks good on you," he continues, teleporting viewers into this world of regret for a lover lost.

Ultimately, Shelton was the only judge to ring his buzzer for the singer, so Lively will move forward on Team Blake for the show's 20th season, but conversation around his performance elicited plenty of praise—and laughter. "I don't know why people don't do more George Strait songs when they audition for this show," Shelton said after Lively's performance, with Clarkson saying "Amen." Judge John Legend was quick to chime in joking, "I cannot count the number of times I've said that myself," much to his fellow judges' amusement. You can watch the performance below.

Got an earworm now? We certainly do, too. What a performance, especially for such a youngster.

