Watch the Trailer for ESPN's Long Gone Summer, an Action-Packed Documentary on the 1998 Home Run Chase

Though the coronavirus pandemic has robbed us the joy of venturing to the stadium for peanuts and cracker jacks, or even watching a live ball game from home, we can still relive some of the glory on the baseball diamond by watching movies about the sport, catching reruns of classic games, or spending endless hours reviewing clips of famous plays on YouTube.

Now, all baseball aficionados best mark their calendars for this Sunday, June 14th at 9 p.m. ET to tune into ESPN to watch the Long Gone Summer, part of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series, about the 1997 Major League Baseball home run record chase between first baseman Mark McGwire of the St. Louis Cardinals and right fielder Sammy Sosa of the Chicago Cubs. (If you don't know who hit more home runs, we won't spoil it for you, but suffice to say it was a tight race.)

An official selection for this year's Tribeca film festival, it's clear the documentary will be a grand slam for baseball fans. "In ESPN’s new 30 for 30 film Long Gone Summer, director AJ Schnack takes viewers back to the landmark 1998 baseball season–its tremendous highlights, massive impact, and undeniable complications," as the ESPN press release outlines the documentary. "Featuring in-depth interviews with both McGwire and Sosa, talking at length for the first time in over two decades, the intimate portrait carries viewers through every twist and turn of the sluggers’ historic chase of Roger Maris’s iconic record of 61 home runs in a single season." The documentary also features a musical score from Jeff Tweedy of the band Wilco, who happens to be a St. Louis-area native and present-day Chicago resident. Watch the film's trailer below.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch and stream Long Gone Summer. We know we'll be telling all the baseball lovers in our life to carve out an evening for edge-of-your-seat fun, sans peanut shells and an admission ticket at his or her favorite stadium.

