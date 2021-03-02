Exclusive: New Home Décor Collection by My Texas House Founder Erin Vogelpohl Launches Only on Walmart.com

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Erin Vogelpohl was a 4th grade teacher from Prosper, Texas, before marrying her high school sweetheart and having children. As a stay-at-home mom, she discovered her love and talent for interior design by designing homes for her own family. This love blossomed into a successful blog, My Texas House, a sizable social media following, and now, the Texas mom of three is launching a line of home décor items exclusively available on Walmart.com. The collection will offer 34 items that "reflect her signature modern farmhouse and French country style," as a press statement from Walmart describes. Having had a sneak peek, we think y'all will love these modern but classic accessories sure to fit in any Southern home. Vogelpohl's collection includes throw pillows, throw blankets, wall art, curtains, and rugs in light, bright, but neutral tones. The best part? The prices start at just $12.

"I have always dreamed about designing a home decor collection that had a designer look at an affordable price! I'm passionate about helping people decorate their homes on a budget and believe that you don't have to sacrifice style for affordability," Vogelpohl shared via email with Southern Living.

Having spent the majority of this past year staying cozy at home, we couldn't think of a better way to refresh our space with some of these gorgeous and affordable pieces. Just because you're binging Sweet Magnolias all over again, doesn't mean you shouldn't do it in style! Check out the whole collection here.

Image zoom Credit: @Mytexashouse

Image zoom Credit: @Mytexashouse

"While it's hard to pick only a few favorites, there are a few products that I know people will love! The "Stanford" pillow is a versatile complement to all the gorgeous textured pillows in my collection. The "Cameron" tufted chenille throw is another standout! The rose color version is especially beautiful and will be a showstopper in any room! I'm also obsessed with all the new wall art in the collection, including the beautiful pastel watercolor framed canvas set that I feature in my dining room! I love that we are able to bring high style wall art to Walmart customers for such an amazing price," said Vogelpohl.

Image zoom Credit: @mytexashouse

