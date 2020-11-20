You Can Buy Erin Napier’s Home Town Wardrobe—for a Good Cause
The HGTV star revealed that she has donated a number of her outfits to a Laurel thrift store “with a purpose.”
The houses aren’t the only thing we’re jealous of on Home Town. From flowy dresses to trendy jumpsuits, Erin Napier’s flawless sense of style extends to her wardrobe.
And it’s a wardrobe you can now buy for a good cause.
The ever-generous HGTV host revealed on Instagram that she’s donated a lot of her outfits featured in the past four seasons of Home Town to The Remnant, “a co-op shop with a purpose” in Laurel, Mississippi.
“So, you can buy my gently worn wardrobe while helping women in need,” Napier points out.
Alongside a photo of a few of her donated pieces, the design guru goes on to explain that The Remnant is a shop that funds Dwell: a transitional housing community for women in Laurel who are coming out of rehab, abuse or homelessness. The organization gives women the tools to return to society successfully.
“This ministry is part of season five, and I can’t wait for you to learn more about it,” Napier concludes. “Come shopping at downtown Laurel’s coolest new thrift store.”
See y’all there!