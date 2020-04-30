Amid these trying times during the coronavirus pandemic, few things bring us comfort quite like a soothing scented candle.

And HGTV Home Town star and Laurel, Mississippi resident Erin Napier sure knows how to craft an excellent smelling candle.

"So I’ve been keeping a secret! I’ve been developing 20 new candle scents launching this year and next, and the first 5 new scents for spring and summer are here. They’re all based on fragrances and the specific memories I have attached to them. Some from college, some from cities we love, one from my parents’ home at the beach," Napier announced via Instagram earlier this week alongside a picture of some of the new candles. "All, special memories. None of them are generic scents you’ve smelled before, each inspired by fragrances that have lived in my medicine cabinet or that I discovered on travels."

In the photo, Napier reveals five scents: The Old City, Portside, Savannah, Saturday Morning, and Sunday School. Currently available for purchase are five more unique scents: Porch Party, Laurel, Gardiner Park, and Pancake Day, along with the original Scotsman candle. All candles are handcrafted in America and cost $26. Buy them on Laurel Mercantile's website here.

We're having a hard time deciding which we should buy first, but we think "Porch Party" with its sweet tea and garden mint scent sounds pretty appealing: "When I think of spring and summer, I think of grilled suppers on the porch, fresh vegetables from the garden, wild mint growing on the windowsill and sweet tea in the antique drinking glasses my grandmother gave to us. This candle smells like the cool breezes that make hot days bearable: a mint julep on the front porch," Erin writes in the description of the new release.

