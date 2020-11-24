Erin Napier Shares Her 2008 Wedding Video: "Still So Thankful to Be Your Wife"
Ben and Erin are just the cutest.
On Sunday, Ben and Erin Napier celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary. The HGTV Home Town stars have long been one of our favorite celebrity couples, but seeing an intimate glimpse inside their joyful 2008 nuptials made us adore them even more.
"11/22/08: Found our old wedding video and got a little teary. 12 years ago today. Still so thankful to be your wife, @scotsman.co. (watch for @malraz and @jobforjim — they got engaged that night!)" Napier captions the four-minute video clip, adding that the soundtrack for the video is Camera Obscura's "Lloyd, I’m Ready To Be Heartbroken" and Blue Mountain's "By Your Side."
The video chronicles the couple's beautiful wedding day, from pre-wedding bridal party poses, to the church ceremony, and then onto cutting the wedding cake, having fun on the dance floor, and the couple's send-off—in a vintage car of course. Check it out below.
This isn't the first time Erin has wowed us with a moving post for her and Ben's anniversary. For their 10th anniversary in 2018, she penned a beautiful note to her hubby: "I’m thankful for marriage today. I’m thankful for the size 14 boots I trip over in our bedroom, for the sound of the basketball bouncing in the backyard every morning at 4:30 am, for the empty glass on the coffee table, for wood chips in the dryer, for the cream left on the counter by the coffee maker, for the huge boxes of car parts and tools that arrive in the mail most every day," the message began. "The things that might annoy remind me that I’m not alone, that I get to share this home with you and all the quirks that are distinctly you."
Of course, Ben isn't a stranger to writing heartfelt missives—he writes a love letter to his wife every morning. How's that for hitting the husband jackpot?
Happy anniversary to the Napiers!