Erin Napier Speaks Out Against Hurtful Online Comments Against Her Daughter Helen

After receiving mean comments on a photo of tot Helen, Erin wrote she "...immediately took it down to be a good steward of my baby’s image and protector of my heart."

We've long admired the way HGTV's Home Town star Erin Napier conducts herself—acting straight from her heart and standing up for what she thinks is right. One such realm where she's speaking out? Social media bullying. Unfortunately, many of us have encountered this firsthand and public figures often take increased scrutiny from fans and foes alike.

Now, following a slew of hurtful comments on Instagram after posting a photo of the back of her daughter Helen's head, Napier has shared a powerful statement reminding people that celebrities are not immune to the pain of virtual hectoring.

"Because Ben and I have this job, it means we open ourselves up to the public in ways that are sometimes vulnerable and I think there’s value in that. I think there is a fine line between privacy and helping others by being vulnerable about some aspects of your life when you’re in the spotlight," she wrote in a post last week. "But tonight, because of this job we have, after posting a photo of the back of my daughter’s head (why do we never show her face? for her privacy and because of vicious strangers who lurk and comment or could seek her out) there were cruel comments within moments," she continued, adding that these messages criticized a three-year-old child's hair and an alleged lack of coronavirus precautions despite all the health safety measures fans couldn't see going on behind-the-scenes.

"And I immediately took it down to be a good steward of my baby’s image and protector of my heart. Those comments and the people who make them are not welcome here. Full stop. If you feel you may be a person capable of communicating this way, please see yourself away from my account or I’ll be glad to help you do that," she concluded her message.

While Napier has currently turned comments off, fans are standing in solidarity with the interior design star, with the post eliciting 77,698 likes and counting. Read the full post below.