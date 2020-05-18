Erin Napier Captures Husband Ben's Essence Perfectly: “This Is Super Dad”

We've long admired the sweet relationship between the stars of HGTV's Home Town, Ben and Erin Napier. Are they just one of the all-time cutest couples ever or what? Indeed, the college sweethearts never cease to dazzle us with their home renovations in Laurel, Mississippi, but glimpses into their beautiful marriage is what amazes us the most—like finding out that Ben pens Erin a love note every morning. Yes, every single morning.

Now, we're swooning once again over these lovebirds, thanks to a recent "just because" missive Erin shared on social media. "[Ben Napier] swam, then took a grumpy two year old from the pool to the potty to the bed for her nap then hung up the wet towels and swimsuit while I was gone for a bit," she captions a photo of Ben looking suave in a floral print shirt and green shorts. "And it makes me want to get him some huge white sneakers and a phone holster for his hip because THIS IS SUPER DAD."

With nearly 55,000 likes and counting, fans chimed in with comments like "Ya got a keeper there" and "That's a good partner and Dad!" We surely agree—from dedicated husband to devoted father, Ben Napier is quite the catch!

This is far from the first time Erin Napier has taken to social media to express her love for her hubby. In recent weeks, we've seen snapshots of a father-daughter "dadlet" dance session with their two-year-old Helen, pictures from family beach excursions, admissions of fluttery crushes on Ben after all these years, and more from Erin.

Earlier this spring, the Napiers even graced the cover of our sister publication, PEOPLE magazine, for a candid interview about their love for each other, fame, and more.

WATCH: Erin Napier Gets Candid About Road to Parenthood After Being Told Pregnancy "Wasn't Likely"