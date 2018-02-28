Erin Napier Is Loving Family Life As New Mama: "Porch Suppers on Paper Plates"
After Erin and Ben Napier welcomed their daughter Helen earlier this winter, life has been a whirlwind of couch time snuggles, promoting the latest season of HGTV's Hometown, more cuddling, and group outings to Waffle House as a new family.
But with two months under their belt as new parents, it appears the couple is now adjusting to being a trio. "Life is beginning to feel normal again after 8 weeks and I recognize the pre-baby us now that we're all sleeping more at night," Erin Napier captioned a photo of their home and porch yesterday on instagram. "The brutally cold winter seems to be done with us, and I'm so thankful that we can get busy showing Helen what life in this family looks like. Porch suppers on paper plates and long walks on warm, sunny days," she continued.
With many commenters relating to feeling stir crazy with a newborn during the winter, her picturesque patio dinner setup certainly has given us a bit of spring fever.
Now, if only we could find the energy to dust off our porch furniture, grab our lanterns from the garage, and replace our flower planters.