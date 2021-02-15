Ben Napier Brings NYC to Laurel for a Romantic Valentine's Day Weekend Date Night with Wife Erin in Laurel

If you can't make it to New York City, bring New York City to you.

With travel to New York City out of the question amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, such was the ethos, at least, for Ben Napier who planned a romantic date night at-home for his wife Erin over Valentine's Day Weekend. As Erin shared in three photos on social media, the evening included a Manhattan skyline backdrop to channel the mood of The Big Apple and delicious food (we're guessing inspired by their favorite city fare). Could the Napiers have a more perfect wintry date night idea? We're totally stealing it for our own cozy night in with our better half.

Erin summed up the festivities in the caption of her post, writing, "Dinner by chef @e.p.bell in "nyc" and pajamas with my 17-year long crush while Helen sleeps upstairs: a dream date for the introverted 😍✨ (dang, @scotsman.co. you are the absolute best there is.)" So thoughtful. We're swooning, readers. Check out the post below.

So far, the post has garnered 84,000+ likes and counting with fans swooning at the HGTV Home Town couple's beautiful evening together. "Every woman needs a Ben in their lives. Seriously you guys are the cutest!" wrote one fan. Another chimed in with, "OMG that is sooooo creative!! Y'all are freakin adorable!!" We wholeheartedly agree on the adorable front.

And this is far from the only adorable thing hubby Ben has done for Erin. In fact, Ben writes a love letter to Erin every morning. Yes, that's every single morning. Awwww...Ben. But also, jealousy alert!

