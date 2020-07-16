Erin Napier Shares The Patriotic Reason Things Cost More At Scotsman General Store And Laurel Mercantile
In a 2020 Instagram post, Erin Napier addressed the reason visitors find the goods sold in her and hubby Ben's two stores—Laurel Mercantile and Scotsman General Store—a "little more expensive than they expected."
The Home Town star relished the opportunity to explain the pricing, as it's a source of considerable pride for the couple.
The main reason for the heftier price tags? Erin and Ben specifically source locally made goods, which tend to come at a premium compared to their imported counterparts.
"If we imported our goods from countries without labor laws on the books like minimum wage and minimum working age, cost would be much less," Erin explained in a lengthy Instagram post in July 2020. "We have chosen to support American manufacturing by featuring products made here in the USA because if we're going to be serious about revitalizing small town America, we have to be serious about making things here to keep our hometowns strong."
As far as this HGTV couple is concerned, it's money well spent.
"We feel that it is worth the price to help support local economies by providing a demand for the jobs needed to create these products," Erin continued. "We hope you'll consider the true cost of a bargain when buying items in the future as well, and whenever possible, think of how far your dollar goes when it stays in the USA."
Take all our money, Erin!