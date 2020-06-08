Erin Napier Shares Emotional Tribute to Grandfather on 76th Anniversary of D-Day

This Saturday, June, 6, on the 76th anniversary of D-Day, which marks the Allied forces invading Normandy and ultimately obtaining victory over Nazi-occupied France, Napier shared a touching tribute to her grandfather who was on the frontlines of battle. "I wish so badly I could talk to my grandfather today, on the anniversary of D-Day. He was on the minesweeper at Normandy beach that received the first enemy gunfire. Imagine the courage of those welders, carpenters, teachers, engineers, doctors and farmers who crossed the ocean to save the world, knowing they might never come home," she wrote. "He was always gentlemanly, smelling of Old Spice after-shave, and his shirtsleeves covered the dark blue tattoos of anchors and serpents that wrapped his biceps, along with a heart around my grand-mother’s name. He could cuss like the sailor he was, but the passage of time and the church had smoothed his rough edges by the time he passed in 2004. There’s so much I never asked him." Along with the post, Napier shares two gorgeous black-and-white photos.