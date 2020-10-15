Erin Napier Just Sneakily Revealed That Home Town Season 5 Will Debut in January

During these strange and surreal times, we've found a few coping strategies to make it through the long, lonesome days at home. Dolly Parton—lots and lots of Dolly Parton. Taking care of a little herb garden. Finally catching up on all those books that have piled up on our bedside table.

Then, of course, there's one of our favorite tried-and-true methods to lift our spirits: HGTV. Specifically, as of late, we've found something so wonderfully soothing and captivating in Ben and Erin Napier's Home Town series. Whether we need an escape from a particularly tough day or are simply looking for design inspiration to upgrade our living spaces, there's something about teleporting ourselves to Laurel, Mississippi, that just puts us in a more peaceful, happier state of mind.

And while we learned this past spring that Home Town was renewed for a fifth season, an official release date has yet to be shared, keeping us at the edge of our seats. Until now, that is. Thanks to an eagle-eyed writer at House Beautiful, we've learned that Erin Napier recently shared in an Instagram comment responding to a fan that the newest season of Home Town will air in January.

In the comments section of the post below, one of Napier's followers inquired if there was a premiere date for the upcoming season of Home Town to which Erin replied with an upbeat "January!" accompanied by a party hat decked-out emoji. She didn't get specific on the exact date, but we'll take what we can get. As House Beautiful's Kelly Corbett notes, Home Town typically airs on Monday nights, so it's likely the show's fifth season premiere date it will be a Monday in January.