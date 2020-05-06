“My heart is broken for us without her.”

Erin Napier Mourns the Loss of Her Grandmother in Heart-Wrenching Instagram Post

Our hearts go out to Home Town’s Erin Napier as she mourns the loss of her beloved grandmother, Ouida Walters Rasberry. According to her obituary, she was 97 years old.

Napier shared the news with her fans alongside two sepia-tone photos of her grandparents when they were younger on Instagram Monday.

"My sweet grandmother went to heaven today," the HGTV star wrote in the emotional caption. "My grandfather passed in 2001, and for 19 years she lived without him.”

“I’m so happy that he’s shouting ‘here she comes!’ today, even if my heart is broken for us without her,” Napier continued, referencing Reverend Luther F. Beecher’s famous poem about grief, “Gone From My Sight."

Napier went on to include the full poem, written in the early 1900s.

“Her diminished size is in me—not in her. And, just at the moment when someone says, ‘There, she is gone,’ there are other eyes watching her coming, and other voices ready to take up the glad shout, ‘Here she comes!’”

In an Instagram story (above), Napier also shared a photo of her wearing her late grandmother's ring. "Just aquamarine and 12k gold," she explained. "But so precious to me."

We’re so sorry for your loss, Erin.