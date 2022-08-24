Erin Napier Revisits Her Old College Dorm Room, Early Days With Husband Ben
With college dorm rooms once again filling up with students, Erin Napier felt a twinge of nostalgia for her own coed days.
On Monday, the Home Town star shared a photo of her sophomore year dorm room at Jones College in Ellisville, Mississippi. The throwback offers interesting insight into both her burgeoning sense of style and her early days with future husband and co-star, Ben.
"My IG feed keeps showing me the young folks' fancy dorm rooms, so I present for your consideration: my sophomore dorm room from the year of our Lord 2004," Erin wrote alongside a photo of her humble digs on Instagram. "I would lay in that twin bed and talk on the phone to Ben Napier till 4:00 am after he dropped me off for the night. Have fun, you college kids!"
Erin also shared some closeup details via her Instagram stories.
One photo, which she captioned as being "on my desk in my dorm," shows her and Ben cuddling up while napping on a couch. Another, a solo pic of Ben, was "taped to my headboard in my dorm."
Erin shared a third photo of Ben taken around the same time, but with longer hair. "I had never seen a finer boy than this," she wrote.
The parents of two, who married in 2008, met as students in 2004. They shared the details of how their too-cute romance began in a 2020 interview with People.
"He was like a celebrity crush to me," Erin admitted. "He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them."
Unbeknownst to her at the time, the attraction was mutual. "I remember seeing Erin the first week of school," Ben recalled. "She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn't know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it."
The rest, as they say, is history.