Ben and Erin Napier Head on Family Vacation in New Airstream Trailer, Jolene

"The kids played barefoot in the sand and the dirt, making us 'ice cream cones' with wet sand and catching tiny silver fish with their crabbing nets. They named the fish and fed them cheese crackers," Erin tells Southern Living.

Last week, we were excited to get a tour on social media of Ben and Erin Napier's newly revamped Airstream trailer (check out our video below), endearingly dubbed "Jolene." We loved the chance to become acquainted with the Napier family's amazing new home-on-the-road. Now, we're swooning for this dreamy snapshot Erin posted on Instagram depicting the latest Napier family adventure—complete with string lights, a stunning sunset, and the couple's two-year-old daughter, Helen, at play with another junior family member in front of Jolene.

Though Erin typically writes lengthy captions for her social media posts, this poetic moment needed but two: "No screens." Fans clearly loved what she said with many chirping in in the comment section with remarks like "Simply....perfect. Treasure each precious moment!! Time will slip through your hands like grains of sand," and "This camping life looks good on y’all! It’s the best life to live!"

Napier was kind enough to share with Southern Living the details on her family's latest getaway, saying, "We went to Navarre, Florida with our family," a winsome tiny town about 35 minutes outside of Pensacola that our magazine has named one of The South's Best Tiny Towns. "The campground was pretty rustic, with little internet or phone service. The kids played barefoot in the sand and the dirt, making us 'ice cream cones' with wet sand and catching tiny silver fish with their crabbing nets. They named the fish and fed them cheese crackers. I wish so badly we could shield our kids from being connected and attached to devices. It's such a simpler way to grow up. We stayed outside from sun-up to sun-down," she continues.

WATCH: Erin Napier Takes Us Inside Her Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Airstream Trailer