Erin Napier Takes Us Inside Her Jaw-Droppingly Beautiful Airstream Trailer

Ben and Erin Napier make Laurel, Mississippi go 'round, and they tug at our heartstrings so with their sweet marriage (did we mention Ben writes Erin love letters every day?), adorable daughter Helen, and beautiful life in The Magnolia State. But we must admit we're feeling a little jealous of the Napiers today. Why, pray tell? Oh, that would be thanks to a recent reveal of their beautifully renovated Airstream trailer that's giving us serious home envy.

Just like every renovation on Home Town, it takes a village. And accompanying a series of stunning photos of the light-and-airy space, Erin offers her gratitude to all those who helped make it happen for the Home Town stars: "So many thanks due for Jolene the Airstream and how she turned out: obviously to the Stapeltons [country music artists Chris and Morgane Stapleton] who gifted her to us, the expert team at @sunnycampers12 who listened to our every wish and dream and missed NO details in the rebuild, @revolutionfabrics for the amazing un-stainable slipcover fabric on the sofa bed, @agracekuhn for the trailer layout + cabinet inspiration, and our production company @rtrmedia for letting it be part of an episode," she writes in a recent Instagram post.

"We’ve taken 3 camping trips since quarantine began and have 4 more scheduled before summer’s end. We have had our sweetest memories as a family to date inside this little airplane without wings and I can’t wait to show Helen the USA as she grows up," she continues, embodying her trademark ethos of always striving to "make something good today," even if that day is looking forward to a far-off tomorrow during these difficult times. Browse more photos of the space below.

Of the masterfully renovated space, Erin tells Southern Living, she's partial to one special spot, revealing, "I love the nook above Helen's bed: its a shelf with a cane door, and inside we hide a bluetooth speaker and helen's baby monitor. It's the clever use of space that impresses me so much." Erin also adores her and Ben's bed in the Airstream trailer. "We got the same mattress we have at home so it would always be just as comfortable," she says.