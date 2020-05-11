Erin Napier Gets Candid About Road to Parenthood After Being Told Pregnancy "Wasn't Likely"

"We knew that if children weren't in the plan biologically, we would adopt. If we couldn't adopt for some reason, having each other would be enough."

Though people don't always make their struggles known to friends and family—let alone the public eye—the road to parenthood isn't always easy.

Such was the case for HGTV's Home Town stars, Ben and Erin Napier, now parents to two-year-old daughter Helen, as revealed in a new cover story interview for PEOPLE. After 10 years of health problems, Erin finally learned the source of her issues: a perforated appendix. While she was relieved to learn what was causing her health ailments, she also learned that it "wasn't likely" that she'd be able to have children biologically.

Rooted in their faith and devotion to each other, the couple was able to swallow that difficult piece of news. "We knew that if children weren't in the plan biologically, we would adopt. If we couldn't adopt for some reason, having each other would be enough," Erin opened up to PEOPLE.

Despite growing up knowing that she always wanted to have kids, Erin also held some giant fears about pregnancy and motherhood that were difficult to let go of before Helen arrived. "But I wanted a family desperately. So that was a hard place to be. It was really difficult. And then when it happened, it felt like this huge release. Like, 'Well I don't have to worry about that anymore — that decision has been made for me. So she's on her way,'" Erin explained. When the couple had their daughter Helen despite the odds, it was an incredible blessing: "And then it was just joy. It was just absolute joy and it was a wonderful experience and I just don't know what our life would look like without [Helen] in it," Erin told PEOPLE.

We're looking forward to all that is to come for this sweet family from Laurel, Mississippi, and feel lucky that we get to follow along with their journey—and unbelievable house renovations!— on Home Town.