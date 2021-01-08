Erin Napier Reveals Her Favorite Books
Alert bookworms! Time to update your “to be read” list.
In the five seasons of Home Town on HGTV, Erin and Ben Napier have made us fall in love with historic homes, the town of Laurel, Mississippi, and well, we also fell in love with the two of them. The Mississippi natives have given their all to help revamp and revive their beloved hometown. Along the way we've learned some great lessons from the pair. We learned about the value of choosing white bath towels from Erin, how to design the best layout for a great kitchen, and we certainly hope our significant other has taken some notes about how Ben proves simple gestures can make a big impact on our loved ones.
Now, as we are all setting reading goals for 2021, the Mississippi mama took to her Instagram account to provide some inspiration. She shared in her stories, and saved as a highlight, a list of her favorite books. Take note for those "to be read" lists. Erin's favorites are:
Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
Streams in the Desert: 366 Daily Devotional Readings by L. B. Cowman and James Reimann
The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah
Dream When You're Feeling Blue by Elizabeth Berg
The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah
All Over but the Shoutin' by Rick Bragg
Her Fearful Symmetry by Audrey Niffenegger
The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman
Educated by Tara Westover
Cooking for Picasso by Camille Aubray
A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway
A Place to Call Home by Gil Schafer III
The Perfectly Imperfect Home by Deborah Needleman and illustrated by Virginia Johnson
What a great, diverse list with options for just about everyone. Grab a mug of tea and find your cozy nook. It's time to get reading! Thanks Erin!