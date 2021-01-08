Erin Napier Reveals Her Favorite Books

Alert bookworms! Time to update your “to be read” list.

By Rebecca Angel Baer
January 08, 2021
Credit: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

In the five seasons of Home Town on HGTV, Erin and Ben Napier have made us fall in love with historic homes, the town of Laurel, Mississippi, and well, we also fell in love with the two of them. The Mississippi natives have given their all to help revamp and revive their beloved hometown. Along the way we've learned some great lessons from the pair. We learned about the value of choosing white bath towels from Erin, how to design the best layout for a great kitchen, and we certainly hope our significant other has taken some notes about how Ben proves simple gestures can make a big impact on our loved ones.

Now, as we are all setting reading goals for 2021, the Mississippi mama took to her Instagram account to provide some inspiration. She shared in her stories, and saved as a highlight, a list of her favorite books. Take note for those "to be read" lists. Erin's favorites are:

Love in the Time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Buy it, Amazon $10.87

Streams in the Desert: 366 Daily Devotional Readings by L. B. Cowman and James Reimann

Buy it; Amazon $11.58

The Nightingale by Kristin Hannah

Buy it; Amazon $9.18

Dream When You're Feeling Blue by Elizabeth Berg

Buy it; Amazon $17.00

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

Buy it; Amazon $13.88

All Over but the Shoutin' by Rick Bragg

Buy it; Amazon $12.55

Her Fearful Symmetry by Audrey Niffenegger

Buy It; Amazon, $15.00

The Light Between Oceans by M.L. Stedman

Buy it; Amazon, $7.89

Educated by Tara Westover

Buy it; Amazon $13.00

Cooking for Picasso by Camille Aubray

Buy it, Amazon $12.99

A Moveable Feast by Ernest Hemingway

Buy it, Amazon $13.94

A Place to Call Home by Gil Schafer III

Buy it, Amazon $42.87

The Perfectly Imperfect Home by Deborah Needleman and illustrated by Virginia Johnson

Buy it, Amazon $32.50

What a great, diverse list with options for just about everyone. Grab a mug of tea and find your cozy nook. It's time to get reading! Thanks Erin!

