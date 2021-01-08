Erin Napier Reveals Her Favorite Books

In the five seasons of Home Town on HGTV, Erin and Ben Napier have made us fall in love with historic homes, the town of Laurel, Mississippi, and well, we also fell in love with the two of them. The Mississippi natives have given their all to help revamp and revive their beloved hometown. Along the way we've learned some great lessons from the pair. We learned about the value of choosing white bath towels from Erin, how to design the best layout for a great kitchen, and we certainly hope our significant other has taken some notes about how Ben proves simple gestures can make a big impact on our loved ones.