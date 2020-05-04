Erin Napier Revealed That Husband Ben Writes Her a Love Note Every Morning

“Erin is my dream girl,” Ben explained. “Why would I not continue to court her and win her over every day?”

Even after all these years, Ben and Erin Napier are still in the honeymoon phase.

In a recent interview with People, the HGTV power couple opened up about the details of their too-cute relationship, including how Ben first caught her eye while they while attending Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Mississippi.

“He was like a celebrity crush to me,” Erin admitted. “He was the president of every club and very popular but not exclusive. I would see someone eating alone in the cafeteria, and there was Ben, pulling up a chair beside them.”

Unbeknownst the her at the time, the attraction was mutual. “I remember seeing Erin the first week of school,” Ben recalled. “She was walking across the student union, and she had a pixie haircut. I didn’t know what a pixie cut was at the time, but I knew I liked it.”

It wasn’t until she interviewed him for the school yearbook that they realized they had each found the one. “Six days later we decided we would get married, and that was that,” Erin told People, a Southern Living sister publication.

Now, even with 11 years of marriage under their belts, the Home Town stars still haven’t dispensed with the romance.

“Every day he’s up before me, and he writes me a letter,” Erin said of her doting husband’s morning ritual. “It’s a short one, but it’s a letter. And since I don’t do coffee, I drink Coke, he’s got one waiting.”

As for Ben, going above and beyond for his wife has always felt natural. “Erin is my dream girl,” he shared. “Why would I not continue to court her and win her over every day? That’s always my goal.”

Ahhhh, how cute it that!?